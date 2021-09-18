David Trinko: Lending a hand when hers doesn't work

Maybe you've heard of the love languages, the way we most need to receive love, but did you know that we each also have our own apology language? The way that you give and receive "I'm sorry" can make all the difference in whether you truly get past an argument or if you hold resentment until you explode. We each require to hear something different to move on, and sometimes "I'm sorry" just doesn't cut it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO