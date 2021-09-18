CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

David Trinko: Lending a hand when hers doesn't work

By David Trinko, The Lima News, Ohio
 Sep. 18

Sep. 18—It's really quite a dramatic story how my wife broke her wrist last week. She was out in the savage animal's natural habitat. In her quest to move from one locale to another, she was surprised by a booby trap the animal dug into the wilderness. She began to tumble into the excavation, and she reached out to valiantly claw her way out of the entrapment. In the process of the escape, she damaged a bone in her wrist.

