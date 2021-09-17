CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aresco Says AAC Will Expand

By Dukie
ponyfans.com
 8 days ago

Pony4Life wrote:A cbssports.com report says top AAC targets are Air Force, Colorado State, San Diego State, Boise State and UAB. Personally, I have no interest in UAB. The others sound good. +1. Glad they’re back from the dead. But no. by PNW_Stang » Fri Sep 17, 2021 8:22 pm. Don’t...

www.ponyfans.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ponyfans.com

Other AAC games

When you see the bottom conference, you kind of want to dissolve the AAC and make a new conference with tops of the other conferences then you can resume talks of P6. We need to stop worrying about the rest of the conference and win win win. If we win 80% or more of our games year end and year out, start winning conference crowns people will want to watch us, stations will want to televise us and other teams will want to play us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Aaron's AAC Rewind Week 2

What a week for your Cincinnati Bearcats! Regardless of the people saying it was disrespectful for Cincinnati to wave a Big XII flag at the game, it’s taken a lot of time and investful by a TON of people to get to this point, and why wouldn’t you be ecstatic about it?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

AAC Week 3, 2021

Greetings everyone, we are closing in on Week 3 of the 2021 season. Looking down the schedule there are actually several interesting games on the schedule. Plenty of National TV opportunities and chances for attention grabbing wins. The action starts Friday night as in ACC territory as UCF is a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Andres Freire Tabbed AAC Rookie of the Week

IRVING, Texas (Sept. 13, 2021) – University of South Florida men's soccer freshman Andres Freire (Sarasota, Fla.) has been named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sept. 12. It is Freire's first conference honor of his young career. USF posted its second win of...
SARASOTA, FL
Register Citizen

How UConn's David Benedict, AAC's Mike Aresco view latest round of conference realignment

Mike Aresco grew up in Middletown and went to Xavier High, where he played football under coach Larry McHugh, UConn’s former longtime board of trustees chairman. Aresco’s sister still lives in Connecticut, as does his oldest son. He’s lived in West Hartford, Westport, Greenwich and Southport over the years while holding key jobs at both ESPN and CBS.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Calvin Austin named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

After a monstrous performance in Saturday's win over Arkansas State, Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week by the conference on Monday. In the 55-50 win over the Red Wolves, Austin had 239 yards and three touchdowns on only six receptions....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: The AAC Is Targeting A Couple Of Notable Schools

Conference realignment has hit college football once again. After the news that Oklahoma and Texas will depart for the SEC in the next few years, the Big 12 responded by adding independent program BYU, as well as AAC powers Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Now, the American Athletic Conference is looking to make a big splash.
COLLEGE SPORTS
underdogdynasty.com

Reports Indicate AAC is Targeting the Mountain West for Expansion

Ever since UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston were reported to be leaving the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12, there has been a lot of wild speculation about who the AAC should go after to replace them. It’s clear that the conference needs someone, as their TV contract with ESPN will be devalued at only eight remaining teams. So, standing still at eight teams really isn’t an option, and the dominoes of realignment will fall behind them.
HOUSTON, TX
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Dominate in Opening AAC Match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis bounced right back after its first loss of the season; the Tigers opened up American Athletic Conference play tonight and came away with a 4-0 win over the Owls of Temple University. Following tonight's win, Memphis moves to 7-1-1 overall and 1-0-0 in AAC play. KEY...
MEMPHIS, TN
chatsports.com

William Kwenkeu Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

American Athletic Conference, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Philadelphia, Akron Zips football, Temple Owls football. PHILADELPHIA – The American Athletic Conference announced today that Temple linebacker William Kwenkeu was named as the AAC defensive player of the week. In Temple's 45-24 win over Akron wiith the Owls down 17-7 midway through the second quarter, Kwenkeu scooped up a fumble and ran it back 38 yards to help turn the tide of the contest. This touchdown marked the beginning of a 31-0 run for the Owls. On the following drive, Kwenkeu recorded the first of his two sacks to thwart any momentum change by Akron. He accounted for seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pointskyhawks.com

Skyhawks sweep AAC golfer of the week awards

WEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 13, 2021) – Trevor Poole of the No. 3 Point University men's golf team and Fredricka Zetterblom of the Point University women's golf team swept this week's Appalachian Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week honors due to their efforts this past weekend. The league made the announcement on Monday for the week ending Sept. 12.
LANETT, AL
thesunflower.com

Yazmine Wright wins AAC Runner of the Week

Yazmine Wright, was a showstopper in the JK Gold Classic. The Gold Classic is Wichita State’s Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Team annual home meet. Wright won first place in the women’s 5k finishing with a time of 17:34.10. Her time was also 39 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
WICHITA, KS
Birmingham Star

AAC targeting Boise State, UAB, others for expansion

The American Athletic Conference has identified potential candidates, most from the Mountain West, to join the league after the announced exodus of three teams to the Big 12, CBS Sports reported Thursday. At the top of the AAC's wish list are Mountain West programs Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wrwh.com

Lady Bears collect AAC win in dominating fashion

(CLEVELAND) – The Truett McConnell University women’s soccer matched up in Appalachian Athletic Conference play against Montreat College Satruday afternoon inside the TMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Lady Bears dominated in both halves to ultimately secure their first conference win with a final score of 5-0. TMU increased to a season record of 4-1, 1-0 AAC, while the Cavaliers declined to a record of 1-1, 0-1 AAC.
CLEVELAND, GA
underdogdynasty.com

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week Three Recap

Dan and Emily are back to review Week 3 in the AAC. From looking back at UCF’s heartbreaking loss to SMU’s Hail Mary win, not to mention whatever happened during the Memphis game. Needless to say, it was a crazy week. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast...
FOOTBALL
ponyfans.com

No. 18 men's soccer opens AAC play with 4-1 road win

No. 18 Mustangs Secure First Conference Win Over Owls, 4-1 DALLAS (SMU) – No. 18 SMU earned its first American Athletic Conference win of the season in its conference opener over Temple by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex. The Mustangs (4-0-2, 1-0-0...
SOCCER
pointskyhawks.com

Volleyball splits AAC weekend road matches

BLUEFIELD, Va. (Sept. 18, 2021) – The Point University volleyball team traveled to play Kentucky Christian on Friday night and Bluefield Saturday morning and defeated KCU in four sets before falling to Bluefield in three sets. Friday's win over KCU | 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 The Skyhawks kicked off their...
BLUEFIELD, VA

