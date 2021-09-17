Aresco Says AAC Will Expand

American Athletic Conference, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Philadelphia, Akron Zips football, Temple Owls football. PHILADELPHIA – The American Athletic Conference announced today that Temple linebacker William Kwenkeu was named as the AAC defensive player of the week. In Temple's 45-24 win over Akron wiith the Owls down 17-7 midway through the second quarter, Kwenkeu scooped up a fumble and ran it back 38 yards to help turn the tide of the contest. This touchdown marked the beginning of a 31-0 run for the Owls. On the following drive, Kwenkeu recorded the first of his two sacks to thwart any momentum change by Akron. He accounted for seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3.
Comments / 0