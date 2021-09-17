Aresco Says AAC Will Expand

When you see the bottom conference, you kind of want to dissolve the AAC and make a new conference with tops of the other conferences then you can resume talks of P6. We need to stop worrying about the rest of the conference and win win win. If we win 80% or more of our games year end and year out, start winning conference crowns people will want to watch us, stations will want to televise us and other teams will want to play us.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO