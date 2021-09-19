FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Hudson County
A federal Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Hudson County to help residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, authorities announced. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the centers to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.www.nj.com
Comments / 0