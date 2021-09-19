FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Hudson County

As a 12-year resident and homeowner in the Greenville section of Jersey City, I have some issues with guest columnist Adrian Ghainda’s Thursday criticism of the Fulop administration. I feel that effective policing is a critical ingredient to improving the livability of Jersey City, and the Fulop administration should be applauded for rebuilding the police force to look more like the community. Many of my neighbors expect more foot patrols, traffic enforcement, and other “quality of life” efforts by our Police Department. Defunding the police is simply nonsense in our area.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO