Hudson County, NJ

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Hudson County

By Jersey Journal Staff
 5 days ago
A federal Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Hudson County to help residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, authorities announced. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the centers to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

N.J. weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida

Liz Sawyer called Manville home for more than two decades when Ida became the latest storm to send flood waters crashing into her house. For her and her family it will — she hopes — be the last time. “Let us get out of here,” Sawyer said during an interview...
MANVILLE, NJ
Ceremony to honor Gloucester County veterans

Gloucester County will honor 37 veterans at a Military Service Medal Ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the RiverWinds in West Deptford. Those to be recognized are Stephen Appelbaum, Trent W. Banks, Barry R. Billman, Milton Cuevas, Ernest V. D’amico*, Jessica L. Dehart, Joseph Diggs III, John J. Dougherty*, James Funches Sr.*, William J. Gillan, oseph M. Giordano Sr.*, Jay V. Goff, Patrick M. Hall, Thomas J. Harris, George J. Henderson*, Roy E. Jones Sr.*, Frederick G. Koenig Jr. Frank P. Leis Matthew P. Leis Howard T. Leone Morris C. Macklin Sr. Morris C. Macklin Jr., William J. Mahlman, Raymond J. Mancinelli, Leroy A. Marino, Dale E. Matthews, Thomas J. Milo, Timothy Reese, Raymond V. Rice*, Joseph M. Robinson Sr., Vernon L. Stoms Jr., Leon R. Struzinski, William J. Taylor Jr.*, William M. Thomas, Thomas J. Trautner, Robert T. Webb andJohn J. Wood . (*Posthumously awarded).
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Housing prices were already too high for many Newark residents. Then the investors came.

Standing on Fairmont Avenue, Vivian Fraser can look in any direction and see a house her organization renovated. One of those homes is 231 Fairmont, a two-family house in Newark’s West Ward that sold earlier this year for $240,000 — well below market value, even though it has four bedrooms, stone countertops and upgraded appliances. A large picture window looks east from the living room toward downtown.
NEWARK, NJ
More work to do, but many positives have come from Fulop administration | Opinion

As a 12-year resident and homeowner in the Greenville section of Jersey City, I have some issues with guest columnist Adrian Ghainda’s Thursday criticism of the Fulop administration. I feel that effective policing is a critical ingredient to improving the livability of Jersey City, and the Fulop administration should be applauded for rebuilding the police force to look more like the community. Many of my neighbors expect more foot patrols, traffic enforcement, and other “quality of life” efforts by our Police Department. Defunding the police is simply nonsense in our area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
As Bayonne grows, who will know its history? | Opinion

The recently released census data confirmed what everyone living or visiting Bayonne has seen with their own eyes: The city is growing – and fast. Bayonne is now the 15th largest city in the state, clocking in at 71,686 residents, a staggering 13.7% increased since 2010. This growth represents a...
BAYONNE, NJ
