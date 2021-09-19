CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

COLUMN: Different strokes for boom box binges

By Kim Poindexter kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 5 days ago

After Grant Crawford produced his series on obsolete objects, I had learned something new. Not only do older gentlemen hanker for flip phones, but music aficionados have an emotional attachment to boom, or jam, boxes. My husband used to have one, and it had a "cassette deck" in it. He...

Tahlequah Daily Press

EDITORIAL: Sometimes it's all in the headlines

Just like metropolitan newspapers, small papers like the Tahlequah Daily Press have a key mission to collect news and disseminate it to the public, in an easy-to-read format that makes sense to the average person. But that doesn't always happen - and sometimes, headlines are at fault. Reader comprehension depends...

