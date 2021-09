More than five years after Oklahoma famously botched their last death row execution, state officials say they are ready to resume justice. If you remember, it was quite the scandal. It took investigative officials a while to determine what went wrong after the last executed inmate eventually died after 43 minutes of agonizing pain in the chamber. They had used the wrong cocktail of drugs, and it made for a justifiable death in a manner no one should have experienced.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO