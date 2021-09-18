CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illegal routes to flee Afghanistan become active as traffickers make money: Report

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 6 days ago

Sep. 18—A five-stage illegal route to escape from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom has become very active with traffickers charging several thousand pounds to facilitate this escape route, Daily Mail reported. Former British military translators are taking this escape route amid threats and apprehension of ongoing Taliban search operations. The report said that the business of human traffickers has increased by 150 per cent since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. The report interviewed some of them who are in transit and waiting for their next move.

Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
The Independent

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws...
Vice

As Young Talents Flee, Afghanistan Faces A Dying Arts and Culture Scene

“Shoot me in the head if we are caught by the Taliban.”. That was Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed’s plea to her fiance Hasib Sayed as the couple stood helplessly at the gates of Kabul’s international airport on August 15, among thousands desperate to board an evacuation plane as the country fell under Taliban rule.
BBC

Afghanistan's singers flee Taliban violence

Afghan singers who escaped to Pakistan say they had no choice but to flee when the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. The BBC spoke with six singers who crossed the border to Pakistan illegally and are now living in hiding. One said he feared he would be executed if he stayed in Afghanistan.
NPR

The Making And Remaking Of Afghanistan

In October 2001 — just about 20 years ago — the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in response to the attacks of September 11. It's been the longest war in the history of the United States. It's been going on for so long, that this war that killed so many Afghan people and U.S. military personnel rarely made front page news anymore. But when Afghanistan did make the news, it was mostly a country defined by the ongoing military occupation and by violence.
Bloomberg

Female Athletes Flee Afghanistan as Taliban Bar Women in Sports

An Afghan national female soccer team and their relatives have crossed into Pakistan en route to Europe and the U.S., an official at the country’s soccer federation said, as local media reported they were fleeing from threats after the Taliban barred their participation in sports. “There was a commitment which...
KCTV 5

KU student helps family in Kabul, Afghanistan flee after Taliban takeover

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Weeks after the collapse of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, many families are still trying to get settled into their new cities as refugees. Baset Azizi, a senior at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, worked days to get his family to safety in Abu Dhabi. Azizi’s parents and three sisters will fly to the United States in a military plan and then settle in Kansas in the next two weeks.
NPR

Afghanistan's Money Problem

Afghanistan's economy changed — almost overnight — when the Taliban retook control of the county. What does that mean for Afghanistan's access to foreign aid, trade and the bricks of Afghan gold sitting in the basement of a New York building?. Music: "Strip Parade" and "Bright Side" Find us: Twitter...
AFP

Afghan activist says Taliban have no choice but to listen to women

The Taliban will have no choice than to bend to the demands of Afghan women if they want to escape economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, a leading rights activist said. - Economic collapse - The head of the Afghan Women’s Network, Seraj has long advocated for the equal participation of women in deeply patriarchal Afghanistan.
