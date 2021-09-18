Speaking through social media: a former Northwest Georgia representative weighs in on how Congress has changed
Former U.S. Rep. Tom Graves says Congress has the ability to fix itself — and some of the mechanisms are already in the works. The Ranger Republican represented Northwest Georgia from 2010 to 2020, when he decided against running for another term. In an interview last week, Graves talked about how the dynamics in the House of Representatives shifted while he was in office.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
