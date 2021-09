After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke out as the No. 1 option on the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, fans who saw him play were quick to notice he looks like a budding star. The stats back it up: Gilgeous-Alexander was one of 14 players to average at least 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. He was one of only seven players to do so while shooting at least 50% from the field. And Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were the only three players to achieve those marks while shooting better than 40% from 3.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO