UPDATE (9:08 a.m.): The NFL announced it will move a wild-card game to Monday night. The NFL has announced that beginning with the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend (January 15-17, 2022) will conclude with a game on Monday night. ... With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

