Shang-Chi Behind-the-Scenes Pic Reveals Unused Wong vs Abomination Poster

First things first, please know that this is not your big brother’s Marvel. The MCU is becoming a whole new beast of itself. And I for one, am all in. The films are becoming individually satisfying, and make for great singular films in their own right. Black Widow was a brilliant introduction into this new theme, as they took a recognizable figure from the universe we were previously privy to over the last dozen years, but they basically made a Bond-like spy thriller that was not nearly as extravagant as the preceding films, but still ultimately entertaining and downright fun as hell.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO