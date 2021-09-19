Shang-Chi Behind-the-Scenes Pic Reveals Unused Wong vs Abomination Poster
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters and it features a vast cast of MCU newcomers. However, there are a couple of familiar faces featured in the film, including Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth). Fans knew the duo would be appearing in the film once the trailers featured a fight between Abomination and Wong. In the movie, the showdown between the two characters took place at the Golden Daggers Club, a fight club run by Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). In a new photo shared by production designer, Sue Chan, Wong is seen posing in front of a cool Wong/Abomination poster.
