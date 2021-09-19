CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Behind-the-Scenes Pic Reveals Unused Wong vs Abomination Poster

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters and it features a vast cast of MCU newcomers. However, there are a couple of familiar faces featured in the film, including Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth). Fans knew the duo would be appearing in the film once the trailers featured a fight between Abomination and Wong. In the movie, the showdown between the two characters took place at the Golden Daggers Club, a fight club run by Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). In a new photo shared by production designer, Sue Chan, Wong is seen posing in front of a cool Wong/Abomination poster.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Is ‘Shang-Chi’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a brand-new Marvel superhero, bringing martial arts action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Wondering if you can stream it at home on Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s break down everything you need to know. The film stars Simu Liu as...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Brian Carlin
Person
Benedict Wong
digitalspy.com

First look at The Walking Dead star in new Sky movie

We just got our first look at the actor behind one of The Walking Dead's creepiest characters going in a totally new direction to Save The Cinema in the upcoming Sky movie, set for release early next year. Samantha Morton appears in a brand new first-look snap at the film,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy Face a Surreal Cat Obsession in ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which follows the life and work of a British artist. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the painter whose work — playful and even psychedelic — helped to permanently alter the public perception of cats. Set between the late 1800s and 1930s, the story follows Wain on his journey of supporting his family and eventually falling in love while capturing the “ridiculous, frightened and brave” nature of cats and their world. At the trailer’s start, the burgeoning love story between Wain and his...
MOVIES
TVLine

American Horror Story: Double Feature Finale: Who Didn't Survive 'Red Tide'?

After just five short weeks, our memorable stay in P-Town — with its scenic views, charming boutiques and streets running rampant with talentless, bloodthirsty baldies — came to an end on Wednesday with the finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature Part 1, “Red Tide.” The episode begins with the long-awaited return of Adina Porter…’s body, as an unsuspecting fisherman discovers Chief Burleson’s corpse floating in the sea, prompting Coach Beiste — sorry, Officer Coach Beiste — of the Massachusetts State Police to open an investigation into the brutal crime. (Psst! It was the little girl!) Much to Officer Coach Beiste’s dismay,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destindaniel#Asian
moviehole.net

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

First things first, please know that this is not your big brother’s Marvel. The MCU is becoming a whole new beast of itself. And I for one, am all in. The films are becoming individually satisfying, and make for great singular films in their own right. Black Widow was a brilliant introduction into this new theme, as they took a recognizable figure from the universe we were previously privy to over the last dozen years, but they basically made a Bond-like spy thriller that was not nearly as extravagant as the preceding films, but still ultimately entertaining and downright fun as hell.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi: Simu Liu and Director Reveal Credits Scene Secrets (Exclusive)

Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton reveal how their Marvel movie assembled Avengers in the era of COVID-19 and other credits scenes secrets from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Spoiler warning for Marvel's Shang-Chi. When Wong (Benedict Wong) calls on Shang-Chi (Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) to examine the centuries-old rings that Wenwu (Tony Leung) wielded as leader of the Ten Rings organization, they call on two of Earth's mightiest heroes for help. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. the Hulk, and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a.k.a. Captain Marvel, answer the call via holograms, both appearing remotely as we saw in Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Director Shares Reaction To [SPOILERS] Reunion in Mid-Credits Scene

If you have finally watched Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in the theaters, there's a good chance you're still blown away by the mid-credits scene. After all, the brief sequence brought in two important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what was it like filming that awesome cameo? Destin Daniel Cretton has shared his reaction to being reunited with a frequent collaborator.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Director Says Simu Liu and Awkwafina Didn't Know About Post-Credits Scene Until Day of Filming

The recently released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings carries on the proud Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition of world-building post-credits scenes. In the middle of the Shang-Chi credits, the wider universe is opened to both the titular hero and his best friend, Katy, as they realize that they're now part of something much bigger than they ever imagined. It's a big scene that connects Shang-Chi to the rest of the MCU, and stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina didn't actually know about it until the day of filming.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Her Stunt Double in Action

Meng'er Zhang jus made her acting debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Xialing, the sister of the titular character. Not only did she train for four months while making the movie, but she also met her husband on the film's set. Zhang may be super badass onscreen, but like all Marvel stars, she still requires stunt doubles. In fact, Zhang is one of many MCU actors who has paid tribute to her stuntpeople on social media. Zhang took to Instagram this week to share videos and images of the women who helped bring Xialing to life.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

'Shang-Chi' exciting, emotionally strong

Marvel superheroes meet Chinese martial arts mastery in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” yet another feather in the cap of a movie. studio that can seemingly do no wrong. The coronavirus may be surging again, but Disney and Marvel have a handful of movies in the hopper...
ROME, NY
laloyolan.com

Why Shang-Chi matters

Before I get into any of this, one thing to make clear is that I am neither Chinese nor Asian-American. I had to follow the subtitles during almost half the movie where the dialogue was in Chinese, and a lot of the references to Chinese culture went over my head. As a full Japanese person that spent most of my life growing up in Japan, it wasn’t that I necessarily resonated with the Asian-American experience that was presented in the movie either, like how Katy, Shang-Chi / Shaun’s best friend (played by Akwafina) struggles to speak Chinese, neither fitting into the American life nor the culture of the land her ancestors are from.
MOVIES
carolinianuncg.com

“Shang Chi” Review

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s latest blockbuster and first movie to star an almost entirely Asian cast, delivers on all cylinders. Shawn, or Shang Chi, (Simu Liu) thinks he left behind his past but is forced to confront it as the organization he thought was gone has come back to haunt his present. From the writing to the action, this movie delivers and Marvel hasn’t had this much fun since “Thor Ragnarok” or “Black Panther.” Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience”), Awakfina (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ocean’s 8”), Tony Leung (“Hero,” “Hard Boiled,” “Grandmaster”), Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek Discovery,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), and many more star in this who’s who of Asian action star royalty.
MOVIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Why the ‘Shang-Chi’ fight scenes are more than meets the eye

This article contains spoilers for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is a thoroughly Asian American affair. Not only does it feature on- and off-camera representation, but it also nods to the Chinese wuxia genre that originated thousands of years prior to the film’s Labor Day weekend release.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy