Basketball

The Brazilian Larry Bird Single-Handedly Beat Team USA and Forced Them to Assemble the Dream Team

By Tim van Straten
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 1992 United States men’s Olympic basketball team, otherwise known as the “Dream Team“, was the greatest collection of talent in the sport’s history. Led by 11 NBA Stars and future Basketball Hall of Famers, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, and more, the USA rolled through all eight of their matchups in Barcelona to win the gold medal.

