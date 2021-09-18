CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legalizing recreational marijuana: Will Ohio be next?

By Trevor Hubert, The Lima News, Ohio
 6 days ago

Sep. 18—LIMA — Ohio could become the next state to join the growing list that has legalized recreational marijuana. The last decade has brought sweeping reform of marijuana laws across the country. Nineteen states, as well as Guam and Washington, D.C., have made recreational marijuana legal, or are in the process of doing so, in some form for anyone older than 21. Each state has its own different stipulations, but the movement has been gaining momentum, especially as of late. New York, Virginia, New Mexico and Connecticut all approved legalization measures in 2021 alone.

