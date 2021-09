(DALLAS, Pa.) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll, surrendered its first goal of the season late in the first overtime period at Misericordia University on Sunday afternoon. The Tartans are now 4-1 for the year while the Cougars, who played in the national sectional semifinal in 2018 and the national semifinals in 2012, move to 4-0 for the season.

DALLAS, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO