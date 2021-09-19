CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottawatomie County, OK

Arvest Foundation presents funds to Project: Safe and United Way of Pott. County

Shawnee News-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of the Arvest Foundation, Arvest associates recently presented checks to two local organizations. A $5,000 check to support Project:Safe was presented to Renee Clemmens to support the 24-hour crisis hotline. Callers receive assistance with safety planning, referrals for resources, help finding a safe shelter, help requesting a sexual assault nurse exam, and other relevant services.

www.news-star.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Pottawatomie County, OK
Government
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Project#United Way Of#The Arvest Foundation#Arvest Associates

Comments / 0

Community Policy