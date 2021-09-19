Arvest Foundation presents funds to Project: Safe and United Way of Pott. County
On behalf of the Arvest Foundation, Arvest associates recently presented checks to two local organizations. A $5,000 check to support Project:Safe was presented to Renee Clemmens to support the 24-hour crisis hotline. Callers receive assistance with safety planning, referrals for resources, help finding a safe shelter, help requesting a sexual assault nurse exam, and other relevant services.www.news-star.com
