Give Adrian Martinez an assist in the running game. That's on the O-line, the backs, the perimeter blocking – all the parts need more polish. If Nebraska is going to have a shot, it needs a more consistent drumbeat from the I-backs churning out yards, considering NU backs were held to three yards or less on 21 of 31 carries against Buffalo. Oklahoma's defense has its warts but it is plenty fast and will try to mess with the heads of a Husker O-line that hasn't responded great to early-game disguises. This group needs a smackdown drive early that gets it going. All this said, I do wonder if we might see some more QB-designed run plays this week too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO