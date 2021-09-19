CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Native Union Apple Watch Puck charges up to 5 watts and includes a foldable hinge

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charge your smartwatch easier and discreetly with the Native Union Apple Watch Puck. Designed to connect to type-C MacBooks, iPads, wall chargers, and more, this gadget makes it easier to charge any Apple Watch model at your desk. Offering up to 5 watts of power, it minimizes charging delays. Moreover, this gadget features a foldable hinge that moves to various angles for flexibility: 0°, 45°, and 90°. So you get the versatility you need for charging your Apple device flat or raised. Best of all, the magnetic connector snaps into place for a secure attachment while remaining effortless to remove your watch. Finally, the Native Union Apple Watch Puck has an ultra-compact form and weighs only 0.04 lbs to power your device anywhere—whether that’s at the office or working from home.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Hinge#Watts#Native Union#Macbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Apple Insider

New USB-C Apple Watch charging cable now available

Although the Apple Watch Series 7 will not be available until later, Apple has already released its updated charging cable, a USB-C model that works with previous Watches. During its announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple said that it would feature faster charging, and also utilize a new charging cable. The magnetic end that fits to the Watch remains the same, but the cable's connector at the other end is now USB-C, instead of USB-A.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple begins selling USB-C charging cable designed for Apple Watch Series 7

Apple has begun selling a new fast charging cable designed for the Apple Watch Series 7. The Series 7 supports 33% faster charging through USB-C. The company has released a new charging cable to support the new feature. Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event,...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple once again patents a foldable battery for its foldable iPhone

While companies like Samsung are releasing their third-generation foldable devices, Apple is yet to release a foldable iPhone. Sooner or later though, Cupertino will release a foldable device eventually (presumably sometime in 2023), and it's certain that lots of research and development is and will be invested into this future device. And speaking of foldable phones, one of the most crucial aspects is the battery, which is nowadays split into two or more separate units to allow for bending.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch gets new biking features, including fall detection

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. At Tuesday's Apple event, the tech company revealed updates to its Apple Watch and added fall detection for bike riding. The update is part of WatchOS 8, which Apple says will also help your...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bullstrap Leather MagSafe Wallets attach to your phone via a magnet and hold up to 3 cards

Keep your credit cards securely attached to your iPhone with the Bullstrap Leather MagSafe Wallets. Including a series of four colors, each wallet connects to the back of your phone via a MagSafe magnet. So you can easily attach or remove it for charging, but, with its pocket-friendly design, this will soon become an EDC you can’t live without. Moreover, the Leather MagSafe Wallets accommodate up to three cards, and the internal tension peg prevents your cards from falling out. However, that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to release your card when you’re at the cash register. Thanks to the built-in thumb slot, card access is more convenient than ever. Overall, ditch a bulky wallet, and keep your money and device together with this leather accessory.
IPHONE
Gadget Flow

Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe adds extra protection and style to your phone

Accessorize your smartphone with the Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe. Available in a range of colors—golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria—there’s a shade to suit your style. Moreover, this Apple case adds a layer of protection to your phone to minimize scratches and damage from drops. Because when you use your phone every day, these are bound to happen. Thanks to the high-quality, supple leather, you needn’t worry about unexpected knocks and chips on your phone. In fact, this material ages beautifully over time to develop its own marks and creases that are individual to you. Finally, this case features built-in magnets, enabling wireless charging that’s faster and easier than before. When it’s time to charge your phone, leave the case on and snap on your MagSafe charger. There’s no need for fiddling around.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 11T Pro stylish smartphone features 120-Watt Xiaomi HyperCharge technology

Charge the Xiaomi 11T Pro stylish smartphone to 100 percent in just 17 minutes thanks to the 120-watt Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. This technology allows you to be more creative and minimizes downtime for all-day battery life. Developed with dual charge pumps, a dual-cell battery structure, Mi-FC technology, and a Li-ion battery, it ensures your safety is paramount, too. Moreover, the Xiaomi 11T Pro includes a powerful rear triple camera. This includes a 108 MP, wide-angle, 2x telemacro, and 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. This stylish smartphone also features one-click AI Cinema modes and 8K recording. Furthermore, this Xiaomi phone boasts a responsive 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Utilizing Dolby Vision, TrueColor, and HDR10+, it delivers vibrance colors and rich contracts. Finally, this phone offers over 1 billion colors, 1,000 nits of brightness, and a 480 Hz touch sampling rate.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case has a rugged and slim construction for extra protection

Add an extra layer of protection to your smartphone with the Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case. Measuring only 2 mm thick, it won’t add bulk while cushioning your phone from everyday drops and falls. In fact, the sturdy PU and textured TPU materials on the interior provide seamless shock absorption to house every inch of your iPhone. The Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case can even withstand impact from a 6-foot drop. Furthermore, it remains practical for everyday use. Plus, it has a raised camera cut-out and durable leather to safeguard against scratches and bumps. Perfectly crafted to provide an exact fit to your phone, this case is elegant and features clean lines and cut-outs exactly where you need them. Finally, it remains functional with a strong magnetic ring that automatically attaches to a MagSafe charger for convenient charging.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
367
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy