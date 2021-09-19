Native Union Apple Watch Puck charges up to 5 watts and includes a foldable hinge
Charge your smartwatch easier and discreetly with the Native Union Apple Watch Puck. Designed to connect to type-C MacBooks, iPads, wall chargers, and more, this gadget makes it easier to charge any Apple Watch model at your desk. Offering up to 5 watts of power, it minimizes charging delays. Moreover, this gadget features a foldable hinge that moves to various angles for flexibility: 0°, 45°, and 90°. So you get the versatility you need for charging your Apple device flat or raised. Best of all, the magnetic connector snaps into place for a secure attachment while remaining effortless to remove your watch. Finally, the Native Union Apple Watch Puck has an ultra-compact form and weighs only 0.04 lbs to power your device anywhere—whether that’s at the office or working from home.thegadgetflow.com
