With help from Barstow Community College coach, Alternative Baseball Organization to form High Desert team for teens and adults with autism
Taylor Duncan is a 25-year-old baseball executive with autism, who is working to bring a "special brand of baseball" to autistic teens and adults living in the High Desert. As commissioner, executive director and CEO of the Alternative Baseball Organization, Duncan told the Daily Press that Barstow will soon have a team designed for players 15-years-old and up with autism and other challenges.www.vvdailypress.com
