CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

'We always want to climb up': Lincoln Riley says OU offense 'close' to clicking with Spencer Rattler

oklahoman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN — OU’s Spencer Rattler didn’t look like a Heisman Trophy contending quarterback on Saturday. He didn’t look like the best quarterback on the field. That title belonged to Adrian Martinez, who gutted things out for Nebraska’s offense and made Saturday’s game between the Sooners and Cornhuskers into one that more closely resembled — at least in the final score — from the ’70s and ’80s rather than one from this decade.

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kinney
Person
Lincoln Riley

Comments / 0

Community Policy