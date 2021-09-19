'We always want to climb up': Lincoln Riley says OU offense 'close' to clicking with Spencer Rattler

NORMAN — OU’s Spencer Rattler didn’t look like a Heisman Trophy contending quarterback on Saturday. He didn’t look like the best quarterback on the field. That title belonged to Adrian Martinez, who gutted things out for Nebraska’s offense and made Saturday’s game between the Sooners and Cornhuskers into one that more closely resembled — at least in the final score — from the ’70s and ’80s rather than one from this decade.