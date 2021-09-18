CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Card: All around effort propels Iowa to victory over Kent State

By Sean Bock
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEickholt: C- One of the main talking points coming into this game was how effective the passing game would be. After an up and down first two weeks, it was better, but there are still questions to be answered. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished 25-of-36 for 209 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini more than the first two games and found his favorite target Sam LaPorta for a touchdown. Petras missed a couple of throws and relied a lot on short-yardage plays, but he didn't turn the ball over, and that's a plus. If Iowa can consistently produce on the vertical game, that will have a big impact on the offense.

247sports.com

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Daily Iowan

Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Cy-Hawk victory over Iowa State

AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to extend its winning streak against the Cyclones to six games. The Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season. Both of Iowa’s victories are against ranked opponents. Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter to celebrate the fast start to the new season.
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Iowa's defense 'dogged' Iowa State all day long

AMES, Iowa – Two games into the season, Iowa’s “mutts’’ are playing like top dogs. The Iowa defense did it again Saturday, riddling a ranked opponent for the second week in a row with multiple game-changing plays. The Hawkeyes turned four turnovers by Iowa State into 20 points that sent...
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Game Report: Iowa Hawkeyes 27, Iowa State Cyclones 17

Here’s a closer look at No. 10 Iowa’s 27-10 win over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Breece Hall’s 4-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first half brought Iowa State within 14-10, seeming to give the Cyclones all the momentum going into the break.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Live Updates: FINAL; No. 5 Iowa 30 vs. Kent State 7

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Haven't seen the offensive line yet. Kyler Schott working with the second team in warmups. Starting in OL in warmups.
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

Tyler Goodson leads No. 5 Iowa past Kent State

The fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes — helped by an incredible 20-play, 95-yard drive — defeated visiting Kent State 30-7 in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon at Iowa City. Tyler Goodson ran for 153 yards, a 7.0 average and three touchdowns to lead the Hawkeyes (3-0), who have won nine straight games...
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Iowa football: 5 Kent State players to watch this Saturday

IOWA CITY — Kent State is a rising team in the Mid-American Conference and that might be because of its young head coach, Sean Lewis. Lewis started with the Golden Flashes in 2018 and is one of the youngest head coach in the FBS \at the age of 35. At Kent State, he installed an up-tempo, no huddle offense with a quarterback that spreads the ball around to a variety of talent, which is why it’s hard to pick the top-five players. Standout statistics this early in the season are hard to find after a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M and a 60-10 win over VMI.
IOWA STATE
dallassun.com

No. 5 Iowa keeping focus tight with Kent State up next

Iowa aims for a ninth consecutive victory when the No. 5 Hawkeyes host Kent State on Saturday. Propelled up the Top 25 rankings by another dominant showing at Iowa State last week, the Hawkeyes are flexing their muscles on defense and showing signs of a strong running game. Iowa (2-0)...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Iowa football releases updated depth chart ahead of Kent State

Iowa football has released its depth chart for the week three matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes. Kent State is fresh off a 60-10 win over VMI while the Hawkeyes dominated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17. Iowa's defense forced four turnovers and scored 26 points off of them. Iowa has forced seven turnovers this season and has scored three defensive touchdowns in eight quarters.
IOWA STATE
Anniston Star

Report card: Grading Jacksonville State's stunning win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville State is 1-1 after beating Florida State 20-17 on Saturday:. JSU moved the ball and scored … a major improvement over the Gamecocks’ performance against UAB. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper ran the ball more and took some long drops and throws downfield. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson to win the game on the final play.
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Report Card: Grading out Auburn's shutout win over Alabama State

It wasn't pretty to start, but Auburn football came away with a 62-0 win on Saturday over Alabama State. But, it was far from perfect and left Bryan Harsin and Auburn with several things to fix heading into next week's big game against Penn State. The grades from Saturday:. Quarterback:...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

How to watch, listen or stream: Kent State vs. Iowa

Now, in the midst of the national spotlight, the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to continue gaining momentum as they'll take on the Kent State Golden Flashes inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will kickoff at 2:36 p.m. CT and HawkeyeInsider will be providing live updates from the game. It will be televised on Big Ten Network.
IOWA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa vs. Kent State

1: Iowa is the only team in the country with two wins over ranked opponents (vs. #17 Indiana, 34-6; at #9 Iowa State, 27-17). The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, their highest ranking since Nov. 29, 2015 (#4). 2: Iowa has won its last eight games....
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces team captains for Week 3 matchup vs. Kent State

Iowa will aim to improve to 3-0 on the season when they host Kent State in Week 3. Iowa is coming off a 27-17 victory at rival Iowa State. Iowa forced Iowa State into four turnovers and after halftime only allowed seven points. Leading up to the matchup vs. Kent...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

