Report Card: All around effort propels Iowa to victory over Kent State

Eickholt: C- One of the main talking points coming into this game was how effective the passing game would be. After an up and down first two weeks, it was better, but there are still questions to be answered. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished 25-of-36 for 209 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini more than the first two games and found his favorite target Sam LaPorta for a touchdown. Petras missed a couple of throws and relied a lot on short-yardage plays, but he didn't turn the ball over, and that's a plus. If Iowa can consistently produce on the vertical game, that will have a big impact on the offense.