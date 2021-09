Recent college football seasons have seen a select number of teams dominate at the top, with the College Football Playoff often consisting of multiple schools from a group that includes Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma — all have made the playoff four times or more — at its core. But while the top-ranked Crimson Tide is rolling again three games into the season, the same cannot be said about the other three. Both the No. 9 Tigers and No. 10 Buckeyes have already endured a loss while looking susceptible in other contests, and the No. 4 Sooners' two games against FBS competition have been anything but lopsided.

