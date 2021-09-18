CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays 3 Tigers 4: No magic today

By Mister Lizzie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s game looked like it was following a familiar, happy script. The team got down early (4-0 after two, more on that in a bit). But after the second inning the pitching shut the door, the defense was good as usual, and the hitters started chipping away at the lead. With at least some baserunners every inning, and even two on with none out in the bottom of the ninth, it felt like it was just a matter of time before the Rays would get that long ball, or piece together those hits to pull ahead.

Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier causes controversy with this grab

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier created a brief and what both sides say is a now-resolved controversy by picking up a Blue Jays pitching data card at home plate Monday and not giving it back. The card, which contains info on how Toronto pitchers should best pitch Tampa...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Joey Krehbiel
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Manuel Margot
chatsports.com

Series Preview: Rays vs. Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays leave Boston with a series victory over the division rival Boston Red Sox before they head to Detroit to take on the Detroit Tigers. The Rays lead in the division has swelled to 9.0 games. The Red Sox find themselves in second 9.0 games back and just head of the New York Yankees who sit 10.0 games back. The surging Toronto Blue Jays sit 10.5 games behind. The three teams fighting for second place in the division and a wild card berth are all tied with 62 losses. The wild card race has gotten very close with the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics lurking 2.
MLB
sanantoniopost.com

Tigers edge Rays in 11 innings after two late rallies

Jeimer Candelario hit a pair of home runs and knocked in three runs, while Robbie Grossman drew a game-ending walk with the bases loaded as the host Detroit Tigers edged the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 in 11 innings on Sunday. Candelario's second homer, a two-run shot, erased Tampa's 7-5 lead...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win; Rays' Franco hurt

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Friday night. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wacha scheduled to start for Rays at Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays (88-52, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-75, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-8, 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +147, Rays -169; over/under is 9...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rays begin short term without Wander Franco in encore with Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays will have to carry on without star rookie Wander Franco for a little while. Franco experienced right hamstring tightness in the first inning of the team’s 10-4 loss at Detroit on Friday. The teams will play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. Franco...
MLB
Lynchburg News and Advance

Mize expected to start for the Tigers against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (88-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-75, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Tampa Bay will meet on Saturday.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Tigers: Michael Wacha on the mound

The Rays are back in action tonight, making their first visit to Detroit since June 2019 as they take on the Tigers for the first of seven times over the next 10 days. Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, who has pitched better his last three starts since dropping his cutter and mixing in his curveball more, will be on the mound for the Rays. The Tigers are starting veteran lefty Matthew Boyd.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers vs. Rays preview: Casey Mize looks to block out Rays

Once again, the Detroit Tigers seem to get up for series against the better teams in the game. After Friday night’s convincing victory, they hold a 31-30 record against teams with a winning record, which is pretty encouraging. They’ll look to secure another series victory on Saturday night, and they should have the advantage in the pitching matchup.
MLB
WOOD

Candelario 2 homers, Tigers walk off Rays with walk in 11th

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and the Detroit Tigers pulled out an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The walk issued by J.P. Feyereisen brought in Victor Reyes. Candelario’s second homer, a two-run shot, tied the game...
MLB
chatsports.com

Rays 7, Tigers 2: Back Enns Starter?

After last night’s depressing tilt, the Rays got things back on track today as they jumped out early and coasted to a 7-2 win. But before we get to the specifics, can anybody tell me what was going on with the slash through Joey’s name?. No respect to Joey Forearms,...
MLB

