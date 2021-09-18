Rays 3 Tigers 4: No magic today

Today’s game looked like it was following a familiar, happy script. The team got down early (4-0 after two, more on that in a bit). But after the second inning the pitching shut the door, the defense was good as usual, and the hitters started chipping away at the lead. With at least some baserunners every inning, and even two on with none out in the bottom of the ninth, it felt like it was just a matter of time before the Rays would get that long ball, or piece together those hits to pull ahead.