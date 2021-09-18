Rapid reaction: TreVeyon leads Buckeyes back to the future in win over Tulsa despite shaky pass D

LSU got the rebound victory against McNeese, but the 34-7 win likely won’t do too much to boost morale for the Tiger faithful. The LSU offense did not produce many exciting plays in the first half, taking a 17-0 lead over the FCS Cowboys to the locker room. Perhaps most concerning were LSU’s first-half rushing numbers. The Tigers gained just 71 yards on the ground before accounting for the 9 yards lost on 2 sacks of QB Max Johnson. The bulk of those rushing yards came on 2 carries for 42 yards. LSU has a banged-up offensive line, but the Tigers, even with backups, should be able to dominate based on roster talent alone.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO