CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rapid reaction: TreVeyon leads Buckeyes back to the future in win over Tulsa despite shaky pass D

By Joe Cox
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory is cyclic, particularly in football. After spending much of the first 2 weeks of the season pursuing a wide-open, pass-heavy attack, Ohio State seemingly transitioned to some old-time Buckeyes football in Saturday’s 41-20 win over Tulsa, keyed mainly by true freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson, who had entered the top 10 of OSU single game rushing performances by early in the fourth quarter, served notice of his dominance in his first career start.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Coombs
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Osu#Rutgers#Arkansas State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Other Buckeyes React to Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State got back in the win column with a 41-20 victory over Tulsa at Ohio Stadium Saturday night. A plethora of Buckeyes met with media members after the game to discuss the performance, starting with redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach Ryan Day, record-setting running back TreVeyon Henderson and a number of other players on offense and defense.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: LSU wins comfortably over McNeese after slow start on offense

LSU got the rebound victory against McNeese, but the 34-7 win likely won’t do too much to boost morale for the Tiger faithful. The LSU offense did not produce many exciting plays in the first half, taking a 17-0 lead over the FCS Cowboys to the locker room. Perhaps most concerning were LSU’s first-half rushing numbers. The Tigers gained just 71 yards on the ground before accounting for the 9 yards lost on 2 sacks of QB Max Johnson. The bulk of those rushing yards came on 2 carries for 42 yards. LSU has a banged-up offensive line, but the Tigers, even with backups, should be able to dominate based on roster talent alone.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Buckeyes open as 31-point favorites over Tulsa

Ohio State is favored by 31 points over Tulsa according to various sportsbooks in a game that will take place in Columbus on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Buckeyes (1-1) are coming off a 35-28 loss to visiting Oregon. The Golden Hurricane (0-2) lost 28-23 at Oklahoma State last Saturday. In the first week of the season, Tulsa lost to UC-Davis from the FCS level, 19-17.
OHIO STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Social Reaction to Oklahoma State’s Win over Tulsa

Oklahoma State may be 2-0 but I can’t remember another pair of consecutive nonconference victories that aged the Cowboys fanbase like these. As you can image, the Loyal and True went to Twitter to express their angst and it resulted in some all-time classics that came across my timeline. Here are some of the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Big plays a theme for Michigan State in blowout win over YSU

When was the last time Michigan State’s offense could be considered electric?. That was the case in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans were wheeling and dealing all day against FCS foe Youngstown State, leading to a 42-14 win in MSU’s 2021 home opener. It was a great follow-up to a strong showing last week in Evanston, posting a 17-point win over Northwestern.
MICHIGAN STATE
whbc.com

Can the Buckeyes Bounce Back Against Tulsa? by Billy Beebe

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) This past week has been hard for the Buckeyes. Their first loss of the year, a drop in the AP Poll, and scrutiny all around. A home matchup against Tulsa may be exactly what Ohio State needs to collect themselves and get the season back on track. Sitting at #9 in the AP Poll, the Buckeyes still have their eyes set on a College Football Playoff appearance. Before a big run, they’ll need to start with Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern's defense dominant in Week 2 win over Indiana State

Brief recap: Indiana State fought hard, but it didn’t have enough to hang with Northwestern. The Wildcats’ defense was too strong and too consistent as they held Indiana State to fewer than 200 total yards. The Sycamore’s only touchdown came with 3:32 left in the game — long after this one had been decided. Northwestern’s offense wasn’t prolific either, but the Wildcats were able to get the running game going enough to put points on the board.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy