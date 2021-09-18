Rapid reaction: TreVeyon leads Buckeyes back to the future in win over Tulsa despite shaky pass D
History is cyclic, particularly in football. After spending much of the first 2 weeks of the season pursuing a wide-open, pass-heavy attack, Ohio State seemingly transitioned to some old-time Buckeyes football in Saturday’s 41-20 win over Tulsa, keyed mainly by true freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson, who had entered the top 10 of OSU single game rushing performances by early in the fourth quarter, served notice of his dominance in his first career start.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0