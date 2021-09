MILWAUKEE -- Adam Wainwright and Brewers third baseman Luis Urías were stuck in a furious battle in the fourth inning on Thursday afternoon. After the count reached 2-2, neither Wainwright nor Urías would give in. Wainwright refused to throw ball three, and Urías made sure to get a piece of the next three pitches. But finally, on a curveball that finished down and away, Wainwright got Urías to swing through for strike three.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO