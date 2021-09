Often times, I’ve been in the camp that says “either Barn hard or don’t Barn at all”. But to be honest I’ve just been hurt too much. There’s absolutely a chance that Auburn wins this game, but it’s going to be a tough battle. The first one to 20 points has a very good shot at this. I suppose that gives away my pick early, but there’s no way I’ll be the only one that feels that way. What say the rest of us?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO