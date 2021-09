SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai spoke with the media after the dramatic win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Here's everything he had to say. On Hail Mary play and execution: "We do it every single Friday exactly like that. Whenever we were about to do it, I told the line, just give me some time so I can get it there and we'll see what happens. I threw it exactly where we practice and Rashee hit the ball to Reggie exactly how we practice so that's a testament to what we do and practice makes perfect, I guess.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO