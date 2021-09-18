CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cora getting his quick hook ready in a potential playoff preview

By Julian McWilliams
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Alex Cora gave Red Sox fans a peek into his all-hands-on-deck philosophy Saturday afternoon, if not a look into the team’s playoff strategy. Nick Pivetta labored on the hill against Baltimore, and Cora didn’t waste any time going to his bullpen. With two outs in the fourth, Darwinzon Hernandez came in, followed after two-thirds of an inning by Tanner Houck, who earned his first victory of the season with 2⅔ scoreless.

