Jalen Hurts, Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

The 49ers travel to Philly on Sunday to face a surprising 1-0 Eagles team. Arguments that it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the Eagles are 1-0 are acceptable, but the way in which they won their first game against the Falcons was definitely a shocker. Even the biggest Philly supporters couldn’t have dreamed up a better scenario. The Eagles went into Atlanta and beat the snot out of the Falcons to the tune of 32-6. The Eagles opponent on Sunday also finds themselves at 1-0, but that is much less of a surprise. The 49ers were heavy favorites against the Lions and came away victorious, albeit with a little drama at the end. So, heading into the Sunday the 49ers find themselves 3 point favorites with a game total over/under of 50. The Eagles money line is +135, with the 49ers being -150. So, yet again the Eagles can play up the underdog mantra that worked so well during the 2017 Super Bowl run. Where does the betting value lie? Let’s dive in.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO