CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jalen Hurts, Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

By ROB MAADDI Associated Press
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts won over the city of Philadelphia with one outstanding performance. Now he gets to play in front of a packed stadium at home for the first time knowing how well he played last week won’t matter. As he says often, “Rent is due every day.”. “A game with...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch Eagles vs. 49ers: Time, odds, prediction as Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Garoppolo battle in Week 2 showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles were the biggest surprise in the NFL in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons by 26 points on the road in an impressive debut from Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts finished 27 of 35 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in that blowout victory, while also rushing for 62 yards. Hurts' performance grasped how the Eagles have rallied around Sirianni, which the San Francisco 49ers have noticed as they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 2 showdown.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is off to a great start

Jalen Hurts: franchise quarterback? He just might be if he continues this up! The Eagles’ second-year signal-caller went 27/35 (77% completion) for 264 yards (7.5 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 126.4 passer rating. He also had seven runs for 62 yards. That’s good stuff. As we said leading up to the game, it’s not like the Falcons have a very formidable defense. And it’s just one game. But, man, hard not to be encouraged about Hurts’ outlook after this one. As reflected by his very high completion percentage, Hurts was mostly accurate.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Ronnie Coleman
Person
George Kittle
Person
Devonta Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith for Eagles touchdown

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith have a connection from their days in Alabama. It didn’t take long for that chemistry to translate to the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a 7-3 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter as Hurts, who played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, found the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner with a pretty pass from 18 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Eagles extend Jalen Hurts’ protection in massive $64 million deal

It’s been a unique path for Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, who has only been playing football for three years after a rugby career in Australia. But, all of his hard work has paid off as the Eagles awarded him with a four-year, $64 million extension on Saturday to be one of Jalen Hurts’ key protectors for the distant future:
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Jalen Hurts and OL play every snap

ATLANTA — After a season in which the Eagles used 13 different offensive line combinations in 16 games, the snap counts from Sunday’s season-opening 32-6 win against the Falcons were a welcome sign. Jalen Hurts and all five starting offensive linemen played all 71 snaps at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Last...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#49ers#American Football#Falcons
chatsports.com

Eagles News: “I would not bet against Jalen Hurts. Period.”

The 59-year-old Mornhinweg knows as well as almost any coach what it takes to succeed at that position in the NFL. He has coached some of the best ever: Brett Favre, Steve Young, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.But the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator also knows the outside variables that can prevent a young quarterback, even great ones, from succeeding. Has he been surrounded by enough talent? Does he have competent coaches? Is he playing in a scheme that accentuates his strengths?
NFL
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns praise from franchise legend

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Everyone’s had some time to calm down, and there’s still a slight buzz. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should be feeling pretty good about his Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. His ego should get an even bigger boost after hearing what a former franchise legend said about him.
NFL
AL.com

Jalen Hurts chasing greatness as Eagles’ quarterback

After Jalen Hurts started the final four games of his rookie season for Philadelphia, the Eagles traded their franchise quarterback and gave the former Alabama standout the opportunity to win the job as starting QB for the 2021 season. Hurts did. But Hurts wants to be more than a starting...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Davonte Smith, Jalen Hurts; victory in Eagles vs Falcons Game

Davonte Smith and Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to Victory. And if that wasn’t enough, the two accomplished first touchdowns for the season in the Falcons game. Needless to say, they have a lot to smile about on their return to Philly. Eagles vs Falcons Game Ends in Victory for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly past Falcons in 32-6 win

Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles notch a solid 32-6 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Falcons score: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts shine as Philadelphia's defense steamrolls Atlanta

DeVonta Smith's NFL debut was as good as advertised and Nick Sirianni earned his first career victory as a head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta. The Eagles' first-round pick tied a team record with six catches in his debut, finishing with 71 yards and a score as Philly scored 25 unanswered points to beat the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 in a crucial road victory.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts throws three touchdowns, Eagles cruise to 32-6 win

The Eagles’ decision to go with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback looked like a wise one in Atlanta on Sunday. Hurts threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards in a 32-6 win over the Falcons. The Eagles won one of the four games that Hurts started as a...
NFL
Audacy

Jalen Hurts arrives to team hotel in pajamas ahead of Eagles’ opener

Confidence is a hard trait to define, a sort of indescribable quality that you just know when you see it. It can manifest itself in a number of ways, but for Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, confidence is arriving at the team hotel, less than 24 hours before kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in immaculate pinstripe pajamas assembled from the finest designer fabrics.
NFL
inquirer.com

Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage is the magic number for Eagles’ offensive coordinator

When looking over Jalen Hurts’ first stat sheet of the season, Shane Steichen’s favorite number was 77.1. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator said he was impressed with several aspects of Hurts’ performance in the team’s 32-6 road win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the bottom line was the efficiency, evident by his completion percentage.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles vs 49ers Betting Preview

The 49ers travel to Philly on Sunday to face a surprising 1-0 Eagles team. Arguments that it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the Eagles are 1-0 are acceptable, but the way in which they won their first game against the Falcons was definitely a shocker. Even the biggest Philly supporters couldn’t have dreamed up a better scenario. The Eagles went into Atlanta and beat the snot out of the Falcons to the tune of 32-6. The Eagles opponent on Sunday also finds themselves at 1-0, but that is much less of a surprise. The 49ers were heavy favorites against the Lions and came away victorious, albeit with a little drama at the end. So, heading into the Sunday the 49ers find themselves 3 point favorites with a game total over/under of 50. The Eagles money line is +135, with the 49ers being -150. So, yet again the Eagles can play up the underdog mantra that worked so well during the 2017 Super Bowl run. Where does the betting value lie? Let’s dive in.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts is not letting the NFL sleep on the Eagles

No one looks over the situation in the NFC East and thinks afterward that “there’s a Super Bowl contender in there.” The Eagles, for one, are priced at around +5000 to win Super Bowl 56 prior to the season. They were not even viewed as the favorite to win the division prior to Week 1. But those low expectations are not going to stop Jalen Hurts from turning heads, which he already started late last season when he took over the starting gig.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy