Watch: JT Daniels shows he's back with a TD bomb to Jermaine Burton

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
No. 2 Georgia has taken an early 14-3 lead over South Carolina in Athens.

First it was a 23 yard touchdown by junior running back James Cook on the Bulldogs first possession and next, a 43 yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.T. Daniels to wideout Jermaine Burton.

That’s two scores on two possessions and I know it’s only mid-way through the first quarter, but Daniels is back and looks to be just fine coming off a core injury that caused him to miss last week against UAB.

dawgpost.com

JT Daniels, James Cook Headline Georgia Bulldogs Players of the Game

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs released their players of the week for the lopsided win over South Carolina on Saturday. On offense JT Daniels and James Cook were picked by the program to be the players of the week for their performances against the Gamecocks. Cook had a 23-yard touchdown run against the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, Daniels had a 300-yard night with three touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs QB JT Daniels Gives Injury Update

ATHENS - Georgia QB JT Daniels said that he’s getting back to full strength as he gets ready to play Vanderbilt in Nashville. The news comes after Daniels had a 300-yard, 3-touchdown performance during No. 2 Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Daniels missed the Dawgs’ previous game, a blowout win over UAB.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

JT Daniels reveals advice to George Pickens on returning from ACL injury

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels knows a little something about injuries. Daniels injured his ACL in 2019 while he was at USC. Later, Daniels would transfer out of USC and land in Athens. So, when he offered some advice to his star wide receiver George Pickens about his injury, Pickens probably should listen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

