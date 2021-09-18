Watch: JT Daniels shows he's back with a TD bomb to Jermaine Burton

No. 2 Georgia has taken an early 14-3 lead over South Carolina in Athens.

First it was a 23 yard touchdown by junior running back James Cook on the Bulldogs first possession and next, a 43 yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.T. Daniels to wideout Jermaine Burton.

That’s two scores on two possessions and I know it’s only mid-way through the first quarter, but Daniels is back and looks to be just fine coming off a core injury that caused him to miss last week against UAB.

ESPN

