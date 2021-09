MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Nearly two dozen fans stood in the California morning chill waiting patiently for their chance to take a selfie with The Phoenix. There's always a steady line around Romain Grosjean, who patiently works his way through the crowd accommodating as many fans as possible because this outpouring of appreciation was such a pleasant surprise in his transition from Formula One to IndyCar.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO