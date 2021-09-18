CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donte Williams addresses health status of Kedon Slovis after USC win

By Matt Zemek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC fans are wondering if Kedon Slovis will be healthy enough to play next week against Oregon State. If he IS healthy enough, that invites a separate question: Will Jaxson Dart be named the starter even if Slovis can play?. We have a real quarterback controversy at USC after Saturday’s...

Former Nevada assistant Donte Williams named USC's interim head coach

Former Nevada quality control coach Donte Williams was named USC's interim head coach Monday after the team fired Clay Helton. The 38-year-old Williams has been a fast-riser in the coaching ranks since being a part of the Wolf Pack's historic 2010 staff. His one-year stop at Nevada was Williams' first season at the FBS level. He helped coach the team's linebackers that season, a group that included two future NFL players in Brandon Marshall and James-Michael Johnson. Williams had served at three California junior colleges (Los Angeles Harbor, El Camino, Mt. San Antonio) before getting the job at Nevada.
USC football: Who is new interim coach Donte Williams?

With Clay Helton out as the USC football head coach, Donte Williams will serve in the interim. Shockwaves emanate out of Los Angeles today, as the USC football program actually parted ways with head coach Clay Helton and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams serving as the interim the rest of the way.
USC faces Washington St in first game under Donte Williams

Southern California is wounded. It’s smarting after losing at home to Stanford, watching any College Football Playoff hopes evaporate, and finally dismissing Clay Helton as head coach after years of conjecture about his job security. The tonic for the Trojans could be a trip to the Palouse and a matchup...
Why Isn't Kedon Slovis Living Up To Expectations?

Kedon Slovis looked like a quarterback to watch in 2019. It’s because of the flashes of greatness we saw that year—when the USC signal-caller recorded a 71.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and just nine interceptions—that there’s been reason to hold out hope for him getting his feet back under him. It’s even easier to be optimistic about Slovis, who regressed in 2020 when he completed 67% of his passes for 1,921 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, when we look at things from an injury perspective.
Interim head coach Donte Williams releases message to USC faithful

After being announced as USC’s interim head coach following Clay Helton’s firing, Donte Williams posted a message to his team and USC fans. “My mind for this program right now is not even Saturday,” Williams said. “It’s about today. It’s about doing everything the right way. Whether that was academics, whether that’s how we meet, whether that’s how we practice. Everything we do, do it the best in the nation. I want to make sure we are the best in the way that we conduct our business here on a day-to-day operation. So it hasn’t changed, it’s still a ‘1-0’ mantra but it’s a 1-0 mantra about today. Not about tomorrow, not about the game on Saturday about today. So that’s my message to the team. I’m not focused on the future, I’m focused on right now, this second with this team.”
Interim coach Donte Williams takes over at USC as Trojans move on from Clay Helton

LOS ANGELES — Donte Williams walked around the practice field on Tuesday, a printed plan in the hands behind his back. Some things remained the same, like the cleats he wears to go through drills with his cornerbacks. But he didn’t spend as much time with the group as usual, instead wandering around and surveying other aspects of the USC football team.
Donte Williams trusted Jaxson Dart, and that changed everything for USC

Lots of coaches would not have done what Donte Williams did on Saturday with less than 45 seconds left in a miserable first half for USC. When a team plays as poorly as USC did in the first 29 minutes of its game against Washington State, a lot of coaches — on fourth-and-9 outside the opponent’s 35-yard line — would take the ball to the locker room.
With Kedon Slovis Injured, QB Jaxson Dart Flashes Excellence for USC

It hasn't been a great time for USC as of late. Losing to Stanford at home, firing head coach Clay Helton shortly after and trailing by double-digit points to a Washington State football team considered to be one of the worst in the Pac-12 had the Trojans ready to slip rather quickly into the perils of mediocrity. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was also injured and left with an upper-body injury just minutes into the game on Saturday.
