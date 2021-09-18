CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameson Rodgers’ Wedding Gift From Hardy Wasn’t Fancy, But It Was Perfect

By Billy Dukes
 7 days ago
Several of singer Jameson Rodgers' best friends are also his favorite collaborators. That group includes Luke Combs, with whom he has a Top 10 single "Cold Beer Calling My Name," and his two boat buddies. Hunter Phelps (Rodgers' co-writer on the track) and Hardy are two more friends he can...

Jameson Rodgers Jokes About Premarital Fears Before Marrying Sarah Allison Turner: 'I'm Glad She Was There'

The couple that jests together, stays together. Jameson Rodgers joked about his premarital fears before tying the knot with country singer Sarah Allison Turner at Audacy's Stars and Strings concert in New York on Saturday. "I was scared that she was not going to show," he joked to PEOPLE. "I was scared that she was going to bail from the whole thing so I'm glad she was there."
Jameson Rodgers Ties the Knot to Longtime Love, Sarah Allison Turner

Jameson Rodgers is now a married man after exchanging vows with his love, Sarah Allison Turner, on Sunday (September 5). The two country singers tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by some of their closest friends and family at The Venue At Birchwood located right outside of Nashville. According to People, which exclusively reported the story, Rodgers and Turner wrote their own vows to one another and decided to read them privately.
Luke Combs
Jameson Rodgers says “It’s Surreal” His Debut Album “Bet You’re From A Small Town” is Out

Jameson Rodgers has released his debut album Bet You’re From A Small Town. The Batesville, Mississippi native says it is “surreal.”. Jameson is starting to see his dreams come true. In October of last year his debut single “Some Girls” became a number one single. The follow-up single “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs is climbing the charts at #5 on the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart. Today (9/17) Jameson’s 15-song, debut album has been released.
Jameson Rodgers says “Cold Beer Calling My Name” is Changing His Life

Jameson Rodgers is at #3 on the Billboard chart this week with his song “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs. The country music singer-songwriter shares where the song started and how it is changing his life. “‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’, man that song is slowly changing my...
Jameson Rodgers’ Hit Was Not Intended To Be A Duet

Jameson Rodgers is closing in on the top of the Country charts with his second single, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring Luke Combs. Jameson co-wrote the song in 2017, but he tells us that at the time, he never considered making it a duet. “'Cold Beer Calling My Name,' man that song is slowly changing my life. When we wrote it, had no intentions of it ever being a duet or a feature of any kind. You know, even when I went in the studio to record it, had no intentions of Luke singing on it, and around the same time, Luke had hit me up to go on tour for the next year, and so I was like, man, it would be cool to have a feature on my first record. You know, I’m about to be with Luke for the entire year touring and so I just threw it out there, you know, hoping he would say yes, and luckily he did, and yeah, man Luke has done me more favors than I’ll ever be able to repay him for.”
Jameson Rodgers already feels like a seasoned pro at being married

It might be too soon to predict how Jameson Rodgers will enjoy married life, but after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Sarah Allison Turner on September 5, he says he is loving everything about being a husband so far. “It’s been good,” Jameson tells Lyric magazine. “Nothing feels different....
Tom Hardy brought the perfect date to the Venom 2 premiere red carpet

Tom Hardy clearly knows how to make an entrance. And what better way to make a red carpet appearance than with the perfect date?. For the Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere in London, which took place on September 14, Hardy decided to step out with none other than his pup, Blue, a French Bulldog. And honestly, we are here for it. In fact, it just feels like Blue was the real star of this red carpet, even if we are fans of Tom Hardy too.
Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
Simona Halep reveals most beautiful gift received at her wedding

Simona Halep unveiled the most beautiful gift she received at her wedding, where she celebrated her union with millionaire Toni Iuruc. The wedding took place on Wednesday, September 15th. Halep’s favorite gift came from Virginia Ruzici, former French Open champion and Simona’s manager. "The most beautiful gift were the tennis...
Wife surprises baseball-loving husband with wedding gift from his favorite team

When it comes to wedding gifts, Karla Jean Holfelder knocked it out of the park. Ahead of her wedding, Holfelder decided to have some fun, and sent invitations to several celebrities. Her new husband, David Simmons, is a baseball fan, and Holfelder mailed an invite to his favorite team: the Boston Red Sox. In response, the Red Sox sent the couple a package containing bags of "Fenway Dirt," wristbands, stickers, and a heartfelt letter from the team.
