Louisa, VA

Louisa linksters celebrate senior night

By Joseph Haney
Central Virginian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisa Lions golf team hosted the Charlottesville Black Knights for their senior night match on Sept. 9. Charlottesville won the match 170-184. Evan Straley was the low scorer for Louisa, carding a 42 over the nine hole match. Lee Sisk shot 46 and Connor Downey and Emma Zelaski each shot 48 to round out the Lions’ team score. Lewis French and Ashton Rollins also played for Louisa, finishing with respective scores of 49 and 51.

www.thecentralvirginian.com

