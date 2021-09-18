The Nebraska TV legend you’ve probably never heard of

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Where is Anthony Mason on the CBS morning show? Was he let go? What can we do to get him back?. A: A couple of weeks ago, CBS unveiled a “reimagined” weekday program, calling it “CBS Mornings” and having Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and new addition Nate Burleson as the hosts. In that shuffle, Anthony Mason was assigned to contribute arts and culture pieces to the program. CBS says the new format aims to make viewers “more informed, more prepared and more uplifted as they start their day,” in part by embracing aspects of “CBS Sunday Morning,” still anchored by Jane Pauley. (“CBS Saturday Morning” continues with Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller.) The network said that “impactful journalism and rich storytelling will tie its morning franchises … together across the week. The three morning broadcasts will share a similar look and editorial breadth.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO