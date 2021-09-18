CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed extra point proves difference in Gators 31-29 loss to Bama

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missed extra point on Florida’s first touchdown of the game that came in the second quarter forced the Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC)) to go for two while down by two on their last score of the game. That allowed No. 1 Alabama to leave Gainesville with a 31-29 win over No. 11 Florida.

