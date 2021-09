Kentucky is primed for more high-intensity home turf football as both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville are aiming for back-to-back wins this weekend. While the Cats are looking to maintain momentum after last week's close call against Missouri, Head Coach Mark Stoops said it won't be a "breather" against Chattanooga. And the 1-1 Cardinals, crusing after last week's 30-3 routing of EKU, could face a challenge in keeping up with UCF on both sides of the ball.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO