Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana and northeastern Orange Counties through 745 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Starks to near Edgerly. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sulphur, Orange, West Orange, Vinton, Toomey, Edgerly, Carlyss and Pinehurst. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 877. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH