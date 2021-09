As the beginning of the 2021-2022 season approaches, the Spartanburg Philharmonic has announced safety guidelines designed to protect the health of concert-goers. “Our audience is ready for live music to return,” shares Executive Director Kathryn Boucher. “Still, the Spartanburg Philharmonic continues to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and along with it, our duty to protect our staff, musicians, and patrons. To ensure the safety of anyone who engages with our organization, our Board of Directors has enacted a series of policies according to recommendations by the CDC and local health agencies. We will continue to monitor and make the necessary changes to our policies throughout the season to further protect the health of our patrons.”

