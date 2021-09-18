CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law football defeats Bassick, six players score touchdowns

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Law scored four touchdowns in the opening period when it turned back Bassick 42-18 at Lawmen Stadium on Friday. Six players scored touchdowns for coach Chris Haley, as the Devonites improved to 2-0. John Neider 5-yard touchdown run put Law on the board. Beckett Agria added a 3-yard run...

Connecticut Post

Stratford breaks 14-game losing streak with win over Jonathan Law

As the Stratford High football team gathered following its first win in over two years, the players couldn’t contain themselves. The Red Devils defeated Jonathan Law 34-27 Friday night at Penders Field, breaking the program’s 14-game losing streak and giving first-year head coach Nathan Tyler his first win. “This game...
The Independent

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed...
Jonathan Law
The Post and Courier

Simmons scores six touchdowns as Goose Creek tops Wilson

GOOSE CREEK - Goose Creek High School football coach Jason Winstead calls running back Demetri Simmons the Gators’ leader. The senior running back showed why on Friday night. Simmons scored six touchdowns, five rushing and one receiving, to power the Gators past visiting Wilson High School 49-28. After scoring just...
247Sports

VIDEO: Justin Fields scores first career touchdown

LOS ANGELES, CA., — The Chicago Bears decided to go with veteran Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams but it didn't keep former Ohio State standout Justin Fields off the field in the game. Fields appeared on the Bears very first drive...
NBC Sports

Ja’Marr Chase scores first NFL touchdown

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is adjusting to the different footballs in the NFL. Chase caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the second quarter today against the Vikings, reeling in a deep ball from Joe Burrow for 50 yards. Chase, who struggled with drops in the preseason and said...
Herald & Review

Congratulations to Herald & Review Week 2 Football Player of the Week Jacob Six of Warrensburg-Latham

Congratulations to Warrensburg-Latham's Jacob Six for winning the H&R Week 2 Football Player of the Week. Six had his second straight big game in the Cardinals' win against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City and led Warrensburg to a 2-0 start. Six was 13-of-19 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Six beat out Taylorville's Kamren Heimsness, Central A&M's James Paradee, Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink, Pana's Max Lynch, Monticello's Joey Sprinkle and St. Teresa's Denim Cook.
vicksburgnews.com

VJHS football player Donovin Brown caught a long touchdown in the Gators’ victory

Donovin Brown helped Vicksburg Junior High School to a comeback victory over Germantown on Tuesday. In the biggest highlight of the close match, Brown caught a 60-yard pass from quarterback Michael Johnson which heavily contributed to the win. Not only did he bring in the longest score, but Brown also scored the game-winning two point conversion that brought the final score to 24-22.
csufresno.edu

Jake Haener records six touchdowns in win over Cal Poly

Fresno State struggled with a slow start to begin the game. It’s an issue that quarterback Jake Haener wants to fix. “I want to challenge the guys… we got to start faster,” Haener said. “I like to see us start faster, and kind of go from there.”. Fresno State’s rocky...
Sports Illustrated

WATCH: FSU QB commit scores ridiculous touchdown

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson has gotten off to a solid start to his junior season. Ravenwood has been clicking on offense and the Raptors have won three straight games, including a 35-14 victory over Life Christian Academy on Friday night. Parson began to heat up in the third...
chatsports.com

DeVonta Smith quickly scores first career touchdown

It took less one series against the Falcons on Sunday for Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith to get his first NFL career catch and subsequently, his first NFL career touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an 18-yard pass to Smith to put the Eagles up against the Falcons, 6-3 with over six minutes left in the first quarter.
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores touchdown in season debut

Ekeler (hamstring) carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over Washington. Notably, Ekeler wasn't even targeted in this contest, as quarterback Justin Herbert rarely saw enough pressure to force any checkdowns. Considering the running back was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's contest after a mid-week hamstring injury, fantasy managers still have to be happy with Ekeler's explosiveness, particularly after contact. The Chargers notably used a plethora of two-back sets with Larry Rountree mixing into the rotation, so any hopes of Ekeler having a monopoly on the backfield opportunities predictably were dashed, However, it seemed incredibly unlikely such a situation would occur under new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi anyhow. Expect more production next week against a Cowboys defense that was picked apart Week 1.
