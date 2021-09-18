Student debt is keeping many Americans from becoming homeowners — and COVID didn’t help

As many as 60 per cent of non-homeowning US millennials say that student loan debt is a major hurdle in their ability to buy a home, according to a new poll.The burden of high student debt also sees many Americans making tough financial choices between buying a home, investing in their retirement, getting married, starting a family, or saving for other purchases.Nearly one-quarter of all home buyers, and 37 per cent of first-time buyers, had student debt — typically around $30,000, according to the findings of the survey.The report, prepared by the National Association of Realtors in conjunction with...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO