August Yard of the Month

Each year, September closes out summer and its many sun-loving activities. As autumn arrives, ushering summer into the past and dropping the temperatures, plants and gardens fade away. The bright, exuberant colors and luxurious, crisp scents of Knock Out roses, flowering shrubs, sweet butterfly gardens and honeysuckle, and the bounty of fresh vegetables and fruits grown in sun and soil retire until next season, giving birth to new rustic colors and aromas of fall: the orange glow of warm fires and the smell of wood burning in the hearth, soft yellows and oranges of crisply falling leaves, and pumpkin spice in everything. So, too, as nature softly puts to rest the growing season, the Bristow Garden Club wraps up its “Yard of the Month” program.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO