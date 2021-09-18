CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

August Yard of the Month

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe yard of the month has been chosen by the garden club for the month of August. The residential winner was Juben and Amy Moss located at 203 Catherine Street. For the business category, General Veterinary Clinic, located along Main Street. The garden club explained Moss’ porch is adorned with...

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall

As summer blooms fade, fall ushers in a wide array of gorgeous flowers to brighten up your outdoor and indoor spaces. Here’s a list of popular fall flowers and simple growing tips to help you get started. The post Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
GARDENING
scttx.com

Garden Club Announces September Yard of the Month

September 14, 2021 - Center Garden Club is pleased to present its Yard of the Month award to Mrs. Bobbie Nutt. Mrs. Nutt's beautifully manicured lawn lends itself to the aphorism that "Less is more." Her expansive rich green lawn, the elephant-ear-lined stream which meanders through it, the canopy of trees that shades it, and her lush foundation plantings of woods ferns reflect a serene natural beauty. A drive past her Greenwood home, located at 358 CR 1430, is certainly a delightful experience!
CENTER, TX
Ironton Tribune

Ironton In Bloom selects yard of Month

Kathy and Ryan Markins’ home at 2302 S. Fifth St. has been selected as Ironton In Bloom’s September’s Yard of the Month winner. The couple has lived in their home for nineteen years and have really transformed their landscape. The hard work is evident. They work together to make their...
IRONTON, OH
waltermagazine.com

8 Things to do in your Yard this Month in Raleigh

It’s time to prepare for fall! Start planting, pulling up the old, and evaluating your space in time for cooler weather ahead. Did a summer of gardening do you in? The heat and humidity were brutal — and paired with flourishing weeds, thirsty flowers, and even thirstier mosquitos, you might be grateful that the big growing season is done. As the flowers and leaves begin to fade, take your time to enjoy the cooler weather to take your time planning, prepping, and pruning for next year.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Weather#The Garden Club
pdjnews.com

Billings Chamber September Yard of the Month

Eloise Schultz is the recipient of the Billings Chamber of Commerce September Yard of the Month award. Her front porch is adorned with assorted plants including two beautiful potted red geraniums and her large front lawn is flanked by two majestic oak trees. Enjoy the peaceful serenity of the yard when driving by the home located at the corner of Maple and Broadway.
POLITICS
614now.com

East side diner slinging all-day breakfast opens

Breakfast for dinner lovers, rejoice. This is also directed at fans of breakfast for lunch and breakfast for breakfast. Because at Zorba’s Diner, a new spot that opened last month on the city’s far east side—located at 3415 E. Broad St. in what was formerly Z’s Asian Bistro—breakfast is served all day.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
lakegazette.net

FFA Chapter hosts Homecoming BBQ

The Monroe City FFA Chapter will be hosting a BBQ before the Homecoming game September 24 at the Ag building. The BBQ will be served from 5-7 p.m. The chapter invites the public to come and support this event. All proceeds will go to support the Monroe City Summer Lunch Program, which helps feed children in the Monroe City school district. This will be a free will donation for those attending.
MONROE CITY, MO
Morning Journal

Yard of the Month

The East Palestine Town and Country Garden Club has recognized Russell and Bonnie Sherrill, on West Main Street, as having the August Yard of the Month. The Sherrill’s have always liked growing flowers, and each year they add more. They plant both perennials and annuals so that they have color for the whole season. It’s truly a beautiful yard in every season. Be sure to drive by and take a look!
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Navasota Examiner

September Yard of the Month

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Navasota Garden Club presented the September Yard of the Month award to Karen and Rob Moss for their home at 415 McNair Street. Their yard features a variety of plants including purple fountain grass, Thumbergia, Black Eyed Susan, Ipomoea, Scarlett O’Hara, Groton, Castor Bean, Cast Iron Plant, Iris, French Marigold, Ambrella Palm, Citronella grass, Butterfly Ginger and more.
NAVASOTA, TX
bristownews.com

September Yard of the Month

Each year, September closes out summer and its many sun-loving activities. As autumn arrives, ushering summer into the past and dropping the temperatures, plants and gardens fade away. The bright, exuberant colors and luxurious, crisp scents of Knock Out roses, flowering shrubs, sweet butterfly gardens and honeysuckle, and the bounty of fresh vegetables and fruits grown in sun and soil retire until next season, giving birth to new rustic colors and aromas of fall: the orange glow of warm fires and the smell of wood burning in the hearth, soft yellows and oranges of crisply falling leaves, and pumpkin spice in everything. So, too, as nature softly puts to rest the growing season, the Bristow Garden Club wraps up its “Yard of the Month” program.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy