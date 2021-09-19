CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Rain chances continue, drier air coming

By Caroline Carithers
WKRG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is left of Nicholas is bringing us tons of rain…We had impressive rainfall totals the past several days. There is still a Flash Flood Watch in place for most of our neighborhood excluding Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties in AL for the next hour or so. We are seeing scattered afternoon showers and storms on our radar this afternoon mainly north and west of I-65. Overall, rain coverage will decrease after sunset, but the chance for showers and storms does linger overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 70’s for most with mid-70’s at the beaches.

www.wkrg.com

City
Mobile, AL
