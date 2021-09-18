CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Hawthorne Animal Hospital marking 65 years

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN CARBON — Hawthorne Animal Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 26 will celebrate its 65th year. An open house is planned 1-4 p.m. at The Doghouse, 24 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon. Dr. Merrill Ottwein opened Hawthorne in 1956, treating both pets at his Edwardsville veterinary clinic and large animals on farm calls across the county. Over the next 65 years, Hawthorne grew into the largest 24-hour regional veterinary hospital in the Metro East.

