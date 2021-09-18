CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas doctor says he violated nation’s most restrictive antiabortion law to challenge it

By Silvia Foster-Frau
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas doctor stepped forward Saturday to say he had performed an abortion that is illegal under the state’s restrictive new law to force a test of its legality. “I understand that by providing an abortion beyond the new legal limit, I am taking a personal risk, but it’s something I believe in strongly,” Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB/GYN, said in an op-ed in The Washington Post. “I have daughters, granddaughters and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care. . . . I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972.”

Shannon James
5d ago

Anyone else think it’s weird that the so called “pro life” party is the same party that supports the death penalty and firearms?

Reply(3)
14
Barbara Whisenant
5d ago

Wow, he just couldn’t wait to announce that he had killed an innocent unborn life! What a pathetic human being! I hope he gets sued for his horrific crime! It’s really sad to see a doctor glorifying himself for murder. A doctor takes an oath, to first do no harm.

Reply(31)
22
ConservativeSlayer
5d ago

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” This doctor is a hero among the Texas oppressors.

Reply
4
