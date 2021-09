The Jungle Cruise has been a fan-favorite Disney ride for decades, but it wasn't until Disneyland's Imagineers took the plunge and introduced the comedy aspect that people really started to take notice of this ride. Of course, Disney oversees which jokes can be told, but they allow for a variety of them to be told on the ride. However, the skippers are in charge of deciding which jokes to tell, and this spices up the experience. Fans are quick to correct any missteps by the skipper — if they forget a line or just can't think on their feet during the show. It's not uncommon for fans to shout out the lines when they know what is coming next on the ride.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO