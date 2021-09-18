CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POSTGAME: Alabama walks away with win, but has big issues to tend to

By AJ Spurr
 6 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide will walk away from Gainesville a winner, but must certainly feel defeated. Nick Saban and his top-ranked team took down the Florida Gators in the Week 3 matchup, 31-29.

Overall, the team looked virtually unstoppable in the first quarter. It almost seemed unfair. Three touchdowns in the quarter and some nearly lockdown defense seemed to put this game out of reach for Dan Mullen and the Gators.

However, the second quarter came and went and Alabama entered halftime with the same three touchdowns it had after one quarter and only three, yes three (3), yards of offense more than it started the second quarter with.

The second half was more of the same, tired-looking play on both sides of the ball.

The defense couldn’t stop the run, and the offense couldn’t get the run going.

Bryce Young finished with 240 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 35 passing.

Brian Robinson Jr. did what he could on the ground, carrying the ball 15 times for 78 yards.

Emory Jones was the only Florida quarterback to play. Anthony Richardson did not have his number called after re-aggravating a hamstring injury last week.

Jones went 18 of 28 for 195 yards and an interception. He added 77 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Malik Davis also punished the Crimson Tide on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown.

There is not too much to praise Alabama on from this contest. Florida was a tough opponent heading into the game and proved worthy of its high ranking.

Alabama will head back to Tuscaloosa 3-0 and prepare to take on Southern Miss in next week’s contest at home.

USA TODAY ranks top college QBs. Where is Bryce Young?

Another year, another elite signal-caller in the huddle for Alabama. Lately, top quarterbacks there have become synonymous with the Crimson Tide. The position has certainly usurped top running backs and elite defensive units as being labeled the primary difference-maker for the team. You might as well take a step back, Oklahoma Sooners.
