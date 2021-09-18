CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Belfast’ Wins Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

By Steve Pond
 5 days ago
Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white drama “Belfast” has won the People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF announced on Saturday. The gentle drama, which is based on Branagh’s childhood growing up in Northern Ireland, won over Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough,” a story of three low-income children that finished second, and Jane Campion’s revisionist Western “The Power of the Dog,” which finished third.

