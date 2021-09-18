‘Belfast’ Wins Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Ten years ago, the actor Jessica Chastain came roaring out of relative obscurity and became an instant movie star. A 2003 Juilliard grad, she’d been working in theater and television for years—but her 2011 marked one of the more impressive breakout runs in recent memory, beginning with Jeff Nichols’s Sundance hit Take Shelter, continuing with the Cannes debut of Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, and then popping big that summer with The Help, for which she received a supporting actress Oscar nomination. (Chastain also had three other films released that year; whew.) It was quite a way to introduce herself to a broader audience, and while she has done interesting work since, probably nothing could match the sizzling highs of that most auspicious year.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO