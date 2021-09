This was the grocery haul that we had done for our last Monday Measures. We hadn't had much luck with produce in town so we decided to go to our biggest Safeway that usually has the best and widest selection of produce in town. Things were still on the shelves looking pretty bad. We made it work, but bought a very expensive watermelon that turned into a failure! Our Winter Costco haul will be a separate video. Thanks for watching!

ALASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO