RuPaul Breaks Record for the Most Emmy Wins by a Person of Color

The Crown has found the actor who will portray Princess Diana’s tragic boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in the upcoming fifth season. According to Variety, The Kite Runner star Khalid Abdalla will play Dodi, the Egyptian film producer and department store heir who died alongside Diana in the car crash in Paris in 1997. Abdalla will star opposite Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki, who takes over the role from Emma Corrin, who played a young Diana in Season 4. Israeli-born actor Salim Daw, known for Oslo, The Bureau and Fauda, also joins Netflix’s royal family drama as Dodi’s billionaire father, the former Harrods owner Mohammed Al-Fayed. Dodi, an executive producer on films such as Chariots of Fire, Breaking Glass, and Hook, became romantically involved with the Princess of Wales in the summer of 1997. The relationship sparked a media frenzy, with paparazzi routinely pursuing the couple. After vacationing together in the French and.

