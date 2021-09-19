CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RuPaul Breaks Record for the Most Emmy Wins by a Person of Color

By Jazz Tangcay
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul continues to make history. With 11 wins, the host and producer broke the record for the most Emmy wins by a person of color as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was named outstanding competition program on Sunday night. The series is the most-awarded reality competition show at the Emmys. RuPaul had...

www.imdb.com

