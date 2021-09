Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn caught 5 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown on 6 targets in a 34-33, Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Osborn led the Vikings in receiving yards, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage, and he finished with one fewer reception than team-leaders Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The 2020 fifth-round pick has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in both games to start the season and he's actually first on the team with 167 yards through two weeks. The Vikings will face a Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 3 that just gave up 128 yards to Julio Jones on Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO