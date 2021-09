Fresh off the premiere date video that debuted a couple of weeks ago, The Paramount Network has released the first official trailer for Yellowstone season four offering a first look at what happened immediately after the shocking season three finale cliffhanger. Though light on footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, likely in an attempt to hide what happens to him in the premiere episode, the new trailer shows off quit a bit of Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton who seems out for blood and vengeance. Yellowstone will return with a special two-hour premiere on Sunday November 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO